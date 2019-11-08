Zimbabwe: Barclays MD Resigns

First Capital Bank (FCB) managing director Samuel Matsekete will no longer be at the helm of the banking firm beginning of next year.

"The board of directors of First Capital Bank Limited would like to inform all stakeholders that our managing director Mr Samuel Matsekete has resigned from the bank with effect from January 1, 2020, to purse a new career opportunity," said FCB chairman Sydney Mtsambiwa in a statement.

Meanwhile Mr Matsekete will take over as CEO for Old Mutual Zimbabwe from Jonas Mushosho who retires at the end of 2019.

"Old Mutual is pleased to confirm the appointment of Samuel (Sam) Matsekete as the Group CEO-designate of Old Mutual Zimbabwe Limited (OMZIL). Sam will commence service on January 1, 2020, following the retirement of the current Group CEO, Jonas Mushosho at the end of 2019," Old Mutual said in a statement.