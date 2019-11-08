South Africa: The Beast Will Always Be Remembered As a Tormentor of Englishmen

8 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

While most of the rugby world expressed sadness that Tendai 'the Beast' Mtawarira called time on his international career this week, a generation of England tighthead props probably don't share the same wistful feelings.

The Beast ruined England tighthead Phil Vickery's international career on a sunny June Durban afternoon in 2009, scrumming the West Country hard man all over King's Park. That was the first Test of the 2009 series against the British & Irish Lions and by winning four first-half scrum penalties, the Boks were on their way to winning the Test and eventually the series.

Fast forward a decade and it was Mtawarira's emasculation of the England tighthead Dan Cole that led to another four first-half scrum penalties - out of six in total - as the Boks eviscerated England's pack on their way to a third world title.

Last Saturday, Cole's storied Test career in all likelihood ended in a crumpled heap after he ran into a fired-up Mtawarira in Yokohama. The Beast mauled Cole, a third-minute replacement for Kyle Sinckler, so badly, it's a wonder referee Jerome Garces didn't call for uncontested scrums on compassionate grounds.

Vickery and Cole will always be synonymous with the Beast,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020
Ministers Commit to Solving Nile Dam Dispute in Talks With Trump
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.