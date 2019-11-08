South Africa: Boks Trophy Tour Day 1 - Jackson Dances, Handre Missed As Siya Hoists 'Bill' in Gauteng

As South Africans lined the streets of Gauteng on Thursday to witness the Boks' trophy parade, they did so with their best foot forward with quirky impersonations, chants of Shosholoza and circles of dancing fans.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu couldn't help but dance to the tunes of Ntando's ' Masambe Nono' at the Union Buildings on Thursday morning as the Boks presented the trophy to some government ministers in attendance, as well as President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Add to that, the Faf de Klerk "Speedo Squad" - thanks in no small part to De Klerk's now trending images of him meeting Prince Harry in his SA flag swimming trunks and then taking his official Rugby World Cup trophy photo in the same getup.

This was all happening as South Africans along the road sang and showed their appreciation for the world conquering side, led in dance by captain Siya Kolisi who waved, smiled and hoisted 'Bill'.

Source: News24