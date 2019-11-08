South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Receives Draft Diagnostic Report On the Fourth Industrial Revolution

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has today convened the Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) established earlier this year.

The Commission, chaired by the President with Professor Tshilidzi Marwala as Deputy Chairperson, is tasked with advising the President and government as a whole on relevant policies, strategies and action plans to position South Africa as a smart, connected and competitive global player.

The Commission is further tasked with advising government on the most optimal strategies to harness the potential of technology as an enabler to grow the economy and create much-needed jobs.

The Commission has presented to the President its draft diagnostic report towards a country 4IR plan and opportunities available for South Africa to harness the fourth industrial revolution.

The work of the Commission is centered on eight work streams dealing with the impact of technological advancement on human capital and the future of work as well social and economic development.

The President has commended the Commission for the work done to date, appreciating particularly the focus of the Commission to align the country's envisaged 4IR strategy to the objectives and aspirations of the National Development Plan.

The President has further welcomed the Commission's commitment to practical and tangible recommendations which will be developed in collaboration with, and with the active participation of, a cross section of South Africans.

The President has said: "The work of this Commission is critical to ensuring that we propel our country into the future. This future will be one where South Africa will have a globally competitive, inclusive and shared economy."

The final report of the Commission is expected to be finalised by February 2020 and presented to Cabinet for consideration.

