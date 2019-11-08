Zimbabwe: Govt Sets Aside U.S.$85 Million for 2022 Census

Government has set aside US$85 million to prepare for the 2022 population census, its fifth since independence in 1980.

This was announced by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) at a workshop on dissemination of updated 2012 population census projections in Harare on Thursday.

ZIMSTAT Cartography Manager Nyaradzai Ngonyamo said while presenting preparations for the 2022 population census that preparations for the national exercise were already under way with a budget of US$85 million now in place.

"For the major forthcoming events, the country's population census will be held in 2022," she said.

"The project has three phases namely pre-enumeration, enumeration and post-enumeration and already our officers are on the ground for the mapping exercise," she said.

Zimbabwe has held population censuses starting 1982 and proceeding to hold more in 1992, 2002 and 2012.

"Among all the population censuses held so far, the 1992 one was based on base maps and no field work was carried out," Ngonyamo said.

"For the 2022 census, we will be going into the field and the public can expect visits from our officers and the media; so, we are appealing to everyone to welcome them."

Meanwhile, main results of the 2012 national population projections report indicate that the total population for the country is set to increase from 13,3 million to 21.3 million between 2012 and 2032.

According to ZIMSTAT, the increase in population corresponds to an average annual growth rate of 2.35% (exponential).

"The increase is a year-by-year percentage. In 20 years' time, the Zimbabwean population is expected to increase by 8 million and this will take 29.4 years to double its size," ZIMSTAT revealed.

The ZIMSTAT report further indicates that the population age composition will not experience considerable changes during the projection period although there are some small variations.

These small variations might suggest an important consequence trend such as a decline in fertility rate and stability of old age population.