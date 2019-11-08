Zimbabwe: Mubaiwa Out of Pool Tourney

NATIONAL team player Tendai "Inspector" Mubaiwa will miss the Carling Black Label Pool National whose provincials begin tomorrow across the country.

The two-time CBL Pool National champion has gone on a semi-retirement.

He is now focusing on an academy which specialises in training upcoming players as well as supplying some snooker components.

Mubaiwa said he will not be part of players who will battle it out to represent Chitungwiza at Junction 24 at the weekend.

"I think I need to focus on the academy which I have established in the CBD," he said.

"I am having a good turnout from those who are willing to take pool seriously.

"There is a challenge that pool is regarded as a bar sport but now we have some academies sprouting around the country.

"There are a lot of potential young players who have been coming for some lessons and I believe at this year's national finals we will have a good champion.

"It has been long since we rotated the championship as I managed to win it in 2016 and 2018 and on both occasions in Bulawayo."