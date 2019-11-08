Zimbabwe: Mubaiwa Out of Pool Tourney

8 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

NATIONAL team player Tendai "Inspector" Mubaiwa will miss the Carling Black Label Pool National whose provincials begin tomorrow across the country.

The two-time CBL Pool National champion has gone on a semi-retirement.

He is now focusing on an academy which specialises in training upcoming players as well as supplying some snooker components.

Mubaiwa said he will not be part of players who will battle it out to represent Chitungwiza at Junction 24 at the weekend.

"I think I need to focus on the academy which I have established in the CBD," he said.

"I am having a good turnout from those who are willing to take pool seriously.

"There is a challenge that pool is regarded as a bar sport but now we have some academies sprouting around the country.

"There are a lot of potential young players who have been coming for some lessons and I believe at this year's national finals we will have a good champion.

"It has been long since we rotated the championship as I managed to win it in 2016 and 2018 and on both occasions in Bulawayo."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020
Ministers Commit to Solving Nile Dam Dispute in Talks With Trump
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.