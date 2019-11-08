Zimbabwe: Zim Churches Launch Anti-Gender Violence Campaign

Photo: Jerry Chifamba/AllAfrica
Harare (file photo).
8 November 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

Local Christian denominations Thursday launched their Speak-Out Campaign in attempts to break the silence that surrounds the scourge of violence against women and girls.

The latest Zimbabwe Health Demographic Survey says that more than 1 in 3 (35%) married women aged 15-49 experience spousal violence committed by their husbands or partners.

According to the study, one in three Zimbabwean girls is married off before she turns 18, often to older men.

The underlying causes are many, and they range from poverty to patriarchy.

Authorities say, "none of these negate the fact that these are shocking statistics and will remain shocking until we start to act".

Responding to journalists during the launch in Harare, Reverend Kenneth Mtata, who is secretary general of the Zimbabwe Council of Churches, said the clergy was keen on ending sexual and gender-based violence.

"We are trying to first raise awareness within churches and community about the increasing rate of gender-based violence.

"People must know their rights especially women and girls and also to find ways on how we can assist those victims. Where do they go if they are being abused?

"We want to make sure that in churches, these issues must be addressed and people must speak out.

"Most abused in the society are women but men are also abused and we encourage them to speak out," he said.

A statement released on Thursday by Zimbabwe Heads of Churches added; "This is not just a national campaign or a one-off event.

"Throughout the year and into next year, in faith communities at grassroots level, the Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations, commits to put this campaign into sustained action through awareness raising, through Bible studies that re-examine the role of faith as it relates to human dignity and equality."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
Women
Religion
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ministers Commit to Solving Nile Dam Dispute in Talks With Trump
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.