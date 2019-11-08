Zimbabwe: Filabusi Man (18) Killed Over Cell Phone

An 18-year-old Filabusi man on Wednesday appeared before a Bulawayo High Court judge facing murder on one Carlos Ndlovu (18) following an ill-fated quarrel over a cell phone between the age-mates.

Mbongiseni Gregory Sibanda of Pilate Homestead, Zimanjalo village in Filabusi, appeared before Bulawayo High Court Judge, Thompson Mabhikwa to answer to the charges.

Prosecuting, Kudakwashe Jaravaza told court that on the 18th of April 2019 at around 1400 hours, at Air Force Football pitch in Dingamuzi village, a Promise Tshuma borrowed a cell phone from Sibanda to use.

On the same day at around 1900 hours, Jaravaza told court, Sibanda visited Tshuma's home in Zamanjalo village to collect the gadget.

"The now deceased, who was in the company of Lungisani Mpofu, approached Tshuma whilst he was standing together with the accused person.

"The accused person thought he was under attack and ran away towards the fence of Sabatana Tshuma's homestead," said the prosecutor.

Jaravaza further told the court that the deceased Ndlovu then enquired from his girlfriend the identity of the stranger whom they saw running away.

"Tshuma then told him the name of the accused and that he had come to collect his cell phone which she had borrowed.

"Mpofu and the deceased looked for the accused person around at Sabata's homestead but could not locate him," said the prosecutor.

Jaravaza said Sibanda later returned within a short space of time and when he was close to the now deceased, he picked up a stone and struck him once on the back of the head.

Ndlovu sustained a deep cut on the head.

"The deceased fell down unconsciously and was bleeding profusely," said the prosecutor.

Sibanda fled the scene and later returned when he discovered that there was no one following him.

Ndlovu died when Sibanda was desperately trying to resuscitate him.

The body of the deceased was conveyed to United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) where a post-mortem was carried out on the 23rd of April 2019.

The cause of death was identified as intracranial haemorrhage.

The state will produce the post-mortem report before the court as exhibit.