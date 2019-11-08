Kenya: Treasury Restores Judiciary's Full Budget After Chief Justice Maraga's Outburst

7 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

The Judiciary can now breathe a sigh of relief after the government changed its mind and fully restored their 2019/20 budget allocation.

The restoration, which was announced in an internal memo by Judiciary's Chief Registrar Anne Amadi, came days after Chief Justice David Maraga's unprecedented rant against the move by the Executive.

Justice Maraga said the decision to cut their budget had put operations at the institution in a precarious situation. He told the government to treat judiciary with respect.

However, it appears the two arms of the two arms of the government were able to reach a consensus.

"We are pleased to inform you that the Judiciary's Recurrent and Development budget for financial year 2019/2020 has been restored and the budget for the half year been uploaded in IFMIS as approved by the National Assembly," read part of the by Ms Amadi.

Authority to incur expenditure (AIE's) for the Courts stations and tribunals are being processed and will be issued in the shortest time possible. Implementations of all approved activities in FY 2019/2020 work plans should therefore proceed as planned."

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
Business
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ministers Commit to Solving Nile Dam Dispute in Talks With Trump
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.