Kenya: Treasury Restores Judiciary's Full Budget After Chief Justice Maraga's Outburst

The Judiciary can now breathe a sigh of relief after the government changed its mind and fully restored their 2019/20 budget allocation.

The restoration, which was announced in an internal memo by Judiciary's Chief Registrar Anne Amadi, came days after Chief Justice David Maraga's unprecedented rant against the move by the Executive.

Justice Maraga said the decision to cut their budget had put operations at the institution in a precarious situation. He told the government to treat judiciary with respect.

However, it appears the two arms of the two arms of the government were able to reach a consensus.

"We are pleased to inform you that the Judiciary's Recurrent and Development budget for financial year 2019/2020 has been restored and the budget for the half year been uploaded in IFMIS as approved by the National Assembly," read part of the by Ms Amadi.

Authority to incur expenditure (AIE's) for the Courts stations and tribunals are being processed and will be issued in the shortest time possible. Implementations of all approved activities in FY 2019/2020 work plans should therefore proceed as planned."