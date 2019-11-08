Southern Africa: Cattle, Goats, Pigs Imports Banned

Government has suspended importation of live cloven hoofed animals and related products from South Africa with immediate effect.

The suspension follows notification by the South African Veterinary Authorities of an outbreak of foot and mouth disease (FMD) on a farm in Molemole District of Limpopo Province on November 1 2019.

In a statement this morning, The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement, Department of Veterinary Services advised the public and stakeholders of the ban of the importation of live cattle, goats, sheep and pigs from South Africa.

DVS director, Dr Josphat Nyika said South Africa is currently in the process of identifying the virus strain, extent of the outbreak and conducting backward and forward tracing to determine possible origin of the virus as well as locations to which the disease might have spread.

" In line with provisions of the Animal Health Act, CAP 19:01, the Department of Veterinary Services has suspended the importation of live cloven hoofed animals (cattle, goats, sheep and pigs) and their products from South Africa with immediate effect until a full report on the outbreak has been availed by the South African Veterinary Authorities.

"The suspension of imports from South Africa is a precautionary measure designed to prevent spread of infection into Zimbabwe through the importation of live animals and animal products. The Department continues to monitor the situation with a view to normalizing trade with the Republic of South Africa as soon as the outbreak is controlled, " he said.