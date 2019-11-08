Kenya: Doping - State Seeks to Protect Informers

7 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

The government is putting in place measures to protect whistle-blowers who report cases of doping, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has said.

In a panel discussion at the Fifth World Conference on Doping in Sport in Poland, Ms Mohamed stated that there was need to create confidential avenues that will encourage reporting of doping cases in a bid to promote the sanctity and integrity of sports.

"Kenya's view of doping resonates with the position of the International Olympic Committee that any successful anti-doping regime must clean up the entire sports ecosystem to guarantee fair play," the CS said.

Mohamed further called for the stretching of bans on doping athletes to cover their managers, agents and trainers to ensure every industry player takes their responsibilities seriously.

"This is because we understand that athletes do not live and train in isolation; they are part of the entourage. Accomplices too must be held accountable."

In an earlier session of the Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency, she stressed the need for the resolution of all outstanding compliance issues ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

This will instil confidence in athletes and assure them of a level playing ground at the Olympics, she said.

