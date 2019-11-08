Kenya: Heavy Police Presence in Kibra After Vote Fracas

Security has been beefed up around various parts of Kibra constituency during the ongoing by-election.

Officers from the GSU and the regular police are on standby manning the hotly contested seat in an exercise that has so far been marred by claims of voter bribery and intimidation.

So far three people amongst them two middle-aged men and a woman have been arrested after they were found bribing voters. One of them was injured by an angry mob that beat him up before surrendering him to the police.

At Lindi Mosque, one of the polling stations that politicians and voters claimed had experienced incidents of voter bribery is being manned by a heavy contingent of riot police who arrived at the area in four tracks.

INTIMIDATION

Hundreds of residents have gathered around the polling station refusing to leave claiming they are protecting their votes.

ODM party leader Mr Raila Odinga complained of cases of voter intimidation which he said was being perpetuated by individuals across various polling stations.

His claims were denied by Deputy President William Ruto who, in a tweet, thanked Kibra residents for turning up to vote in large numbers and resisting violence.

"Peaceful voting is going on in many polling centres and security officers are on alert to deal with acts of lawlessness. Change is imminent! Mungu mbele (God first) ," said the DP.

Dr Ruto's remarks were echoed by former Ikolomani MP Bonny Khalwale who denied claims of having been attacked by youth in the constituency.

GUN SHOTS

However, the police were forced to shoot in the air to stop some minor chaos that occurred at DC grounds shortly after Dr Khalwale and Mr MacDonald Mariga, the Jubilee party's candidate ended their media briefing.

"Voter bribery accusations are propaganda by ODM to cause tension and violence during the voting process. Women had been intimidated and warned against turning out to vote due to violence but the exercise is now going on smoothly," said Mr Mariga.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has warned voters against sharing images of marked ballot papers.

"Voters are warned that violating the secrecy of the ballot through sharing of photos of marked ballot papers is punishable by law," the commission said on tweeter.

It has also warned candidates, voters and agents against carrying campaign material to the polling station, campaigning while on the queues and instigating violence.

Report by Collins Omulo, Sarah Nanjala and Mary Wambui.