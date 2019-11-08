Kenya: Ex-Harambee Stars Coach Sebastien Migne Lands New Job

7 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)

Former Harambee Stars tactician Sebastien Migne is the new Equatorial Guinea coach.

The 46-year-old Frenchman guided Kenya to 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt after a 15-year absence but was sacked thereafter, his assistant Francis Kimanzi taking his place.

He replaces Angel Lopez who resigned in September.

The coach took to his official Facebook page to announce the development.

"New mission, new country, new challenge. Official, I'm the new coach of Equatorial Guinea," he posted.

Migne has been living in Kenya with his family since his sacking but travelled to Equatorial Guinea recently and was unveiled as the new coach earlier on Thursday.

