Kenya's Skaters Bag Five Medals in Africa Games

7 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Steve Omondi

In spite of a myriad setbacks, the Kenyan roller skating national team has so far posted commendable results at the inaugural African Roller Games which are ongoing in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

By Wednesday evening, the Kenyan team, which is represented by only four skaters, had already accumulated five medals.

Teddy Andanje, who is arguably the best skater in the country, set things in motion for Kenya with a silver medal in the senior men's 500m event on Monday on day two of the championship.

Andanje went one step better on Tuesday by clinching gold in the senior men's 200m.

Fifteen-year-old Jeff Mungai then added to Kenya's medal tally with another gold in the junior men's 10,000m race.

On Wednesday evening, Andanje grabbed another silver medal in the senior men's 1,000m with Ishmael Imani also settling for a silver medal in the junior men's 1,000m race.

The team however continues grappling with endless challenges. The initial squad of 20 skaters who had been registered for the games was whittled down to four after the Kenya Federation of Roller Skating failed to secure funds from the Ministry of Sports. To further cut costs, the team had to make do with a disjointed travel itinerary.

