Nigeria: Cebu Air Orders 16 Airbus A330neos

8 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)

Philippines budget airline Cebu Pacific has firmed up an order for 16 Airbus A330-900 aircraft in a USD$4.74 billion list price deal. The order converts a memorandum of understanding the airline signed at this year's Paris Airshow for the A330neos, plus 10 A321XLRs and five A320neos. The firm order only covers the A330s. The Manila-based LCC said it will use the A330s to increase seat capacity and more effectively use airport slots in Manila and other Asian cities.

"With this purchase, we aim to reduce our fuel emission and build a more sustainable operation," the airline's chief executive Lance Gokongwei said in a statement.

The new aircraft will fly trunk domestic routes in the Philippines and regionally, and longer range services to Australia and the Middle East.

Delivery is scheduled to start in 2021, with the last due in 2024.

