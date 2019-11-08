Nigeria: APMT Cries Out Over Imminent Port Congestion

8 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Eromosele Abiodun

The management of APM Terminals Apapa has cried out over massive flooding of the port with containers.

This, the company said had led to congestion, warning that if the containers are not cleared soon enough the volume increase could lead to high yard density which could impact berthing of vessels resulting in vessel queues.

In a statement, APMT said it recently experienced a substantial increase in volume of containers arriving through the seaports.

"This positive development can be attributed to various positive government policies such as improvement in the implementation of ease of doing business policy, the agriculture promotion policy and closure of land borders to curtail smuggling activities amongst others. However, if these containers are not cleared by customers soon enough, this volume increase could lead to high yard density which could impact berthing of vessels resulting in vessel queues. We are anticipating further improvement in throughput ahead of Christmas and year-end.

"We therefore urge all the relevant stakeholders and the wider port community to ensure timely delivery of containers in an effective manner without compromising government's policies and procedures."

It added: "The terminal is willing to offer discount for longstanding containers commensurate with dwell time and therefore urge customers with containers in this category to take advantage of the offer and take delivery of their containers. We commend the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for operating the Lilypond Transit Truck park and the Presidential Task Team on decongesting Apapa access roads for their effective implementation of the call-up system and traffic management system respectively.

"As for the terminal, we assure the shipping lines and our landside customers, that we are dedicating adequate resources despite the seasonal bad weather, working closely with the Port authority, other relevant agencies and stakeholders for improved terminal performance to ensure prompt cargo delivery after release by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)."

