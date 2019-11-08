Nigeria: Dangote to Renovate Abuja National Stadium

8 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide

The minister of youths and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare has revealed that Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote is set to renovate the Main Bowl of the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Dare said the renovation would include just the football pitch, light and scoreboard at the stadium.

According to him, work would begin in the next two weeks.

"Yes, Abuja is coming back up," he said.

"Already we have gotten Dangote, I can say that he has agreed to bring back the Abuja football pitch, the light and scoreboard. Work will start in another one week or two weeks.

"And we will use the same model, we will adopt the pitch model for several of our stadia. At least, the three other big ones.

"We are looking at between now and March, we should have four big stadia, football pitches, FIFA standard.

"And I think if given time, within a year, this country should be ready to host any FIFA soccer tournaments."

It would be recalled that 60,000 capacity stadium was built in 2003 during former President Olusegun Obasanjo's administration and over the years, the national edifice began to waste away.

The last major sporting event held at the stadium was the National Sports Festival held last year December while the last competitive football game was on April 12, 2016 which was the 2nd leg of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifier between the Super Falcons of Nigeria and Senegal.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020
Ministers Commit to Solving Nile Dam Dispute in Talks With Trump
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.