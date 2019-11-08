Nigeria: Timi Dakolo, Emeli Sandé Collaborate On New Song

8 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigerian music star, Timi Dakolo, has collaborated with award-winning British singer, Emeli Sandé, on new song 'Merry Christmas Darling'.

Sandé won two awards at the 2013 Brit Awards ceremony and in 2017, she won the Brit Award for Best British Female Solo Artist, becoming her fourth win in total.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dakolo announced the song's release on Friday on his Instagram page @timidakolo.

He wrote, "Verified. It is almost Time, Merry Christmas Darling with @emelisande. Produced by and arranged #mralibongoondimba @humbertogaticamusic @officielfredericgassita.

"Out on all platforms by Midnight. Powered by @virginemi @universalmusicgroup."

The song is a pop ballad that sends Christmas wishes to loved ones who are far away with the lyrics stirring up nostalgia from past Christmas memories.

Dakolo had earlier on Thursday hinted the collaboration with an Instagram post of him and Sande in a singing booth.

The picture was captioned, "It is true that music is the sound of our Emotions,I can't wait to share this truth with you all.

"Single out tomorrow: Merry Christmas Darling . Thank you @emelisande."

Dakolo emerged winner of the inaugural season of Idols West Africa in 2007.

He recently inked a deal with Virgin EMI label. (NAN)

