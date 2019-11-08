South Africa: KFC Proposal Goes Viral - a Wedding of a Lifetime Pledged for South African Couple

8 November 2019
A heartwarming video of a proposal at a KFC outlet in South Africa went viral on social media. The couple has finally been identified, and now corporates including KFCSA, Total South Africa, various entertainers and well-wishers are clamouring to sponsor Bhut' Hector and his bride Nonhlanhla's wedding. The spirit of Ubuntu and togetherness is certainly in the air.

A heartwarming video of a proposal at a KFC outlet in South Africa went viral on social media. The fast food chain then started a nationwide search for the couple to "bless" them.

The search was widely supported by other entities including Cricket South Africa, retail giant Pick n Pay, and social media users. In less than 24 hours KFCSA revealed they found the couple, identified as Bhut' Hector Kansi and Nonhlanhla.

Announcing the news KFCSA wrote in a tweet: "South Africa, you guys are amazing! We've found the beautiful couple, and looks like we're having a #StreetwiseWedding y'all

We're meeting Bhut' Hector and his lovely bride Nonhlanhla we'll keep you posted. #KFCProposal".

A 37 seconds video of the proposal posted by KFCSA on Twitter has continued to garner interest with more than 674,000 views by Friday noon.

Now that the couple has been identified various corporates including KFCSA, Total South Africa, Standard Bank SA, various entertainers and well-wishers are clamouring to sponsor Bhut' Hector and his bride Nonhlanhla's wedding.

The spirit of Ubuntu and togetherness is certainly in the air.

Social media reactions to the video and pledges made

