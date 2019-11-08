Kenya: Two Police Officer Shot and Killed in Kayole

Two police officers on patrol were Friday morning shot and killed in unclear circumstances in Kayole, Nairobi.

Authorities say the two police constables, who are both attached to the Obama Police Post, were on patrol in Mwenyenge when they were ambushed and shot near the Saika Kayole bridge.

The shooting took place at 4am.

“One police officer was shot on the chest and the other on the head,” police said.

Police said five cartridges were recovered from the scene.

The killers stole the officers' firearms, mobile phones and other personal effects.

Nairobi Police boss Philip Ndolo said Friday mid-morning that he was on the scene trying to find out what happened and will give a brief later in the day.

More follows.