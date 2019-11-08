Kenya: Man Killed and Skinned in Shocking Incident in Murang'a

8 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ndung'u Gachane

Shock has hit Kamuiru village in Kiharu, Murang'a County, following the discovery of the body of a man that bore marks of what is suspected to ritual killing.

The body was Thursday morning found abandoned along the Mukuyu-Kambirwa road stuffed in a sack.

Residents who discovered the body said the skin had been peeled off from the chest to the head and the man's hair, ears and nose were missing.

BIZARRE

The shocked residents, who said they did not recognise the dead man, said they have never witnessed such a bizarre incident in the village. They decried the increased incidents of insecurity in the area.

Two months ago, a man beheaded his lover and left her body in his house. It was discovered after four days by locals who were attracted by a foul smell.

About five months ago, a man raped his mother in the same village.

POLICE POST APPEAL

Locals have now urged the National Police Service to consider establishing a police post in the area to curb crime.

"We have never witnessed such an incident. We even wonder where the attackers took the flesh of the deceased and that's why we tend to think it could be ritual killing," said Alice Wangechi.

The dead man was later identified as Chege Njuguna, 50.

Murang'a East OCPD Alex Muasyia said they have started investigations into the murder and urged anyone with information about the man to report to the police.

"We have started investigations and I urge anybody with information that could help us solve the riddle of the murder to report to us," he said.

