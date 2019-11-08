Nigeria: Osun Auto Crash Claims 20 Lives

8 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Yinka Kolawole

Osogbo — No fewer than 20 persons were Thursday burnt to death in a fatal road accident along Ife-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident, which occurred at about 3.30 p. m. in Ikire, headquarters of Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State, caused traffic congestion on the busy road, forcing motorists to ply other routes.

As at the time of filing this report, officials of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) were yet to get to the scene of the accident.

An eyewitness informed THISDAY that three commercial busses coming from Ibadan to Ile-Ife end of the road rammed into two petrol tankers and the vehicles exploded.

THISDAY gathered that all the passengers in the three Toyota hiace buses lost their lives, while the drivers of the tankers narrowly escaped death.

The identities of the victims could not be ascertained as they were burnt beyond recognition.

However, eight of the passengers, who sustained serious injuries, were rushed to the state hospital where they are still receiving medical treatment.

Some hawkers on the road, who witnessed the accident, told THISDAY that the fuel tankers took a wrong way in an attempt to avoid a bad portion on the road.

Efforts by the residents of the area and other road users to put the fire of were futile as at press time.

However, ambulances belonging to Osun State Government were seen at the scene of the accident, but no victim of the accident was seen inside those ambulances, just as police were seen patrolling the scene of the accident.

FRSC Osun State Sector Command could not be reached as at press time.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.