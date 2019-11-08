South Africa: SA Tie Worst Presidents Cup Participation in 21 Years

8 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — International captain Ernie Els made his four wildcard picks for December's Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club on Thursday.

Els selected Jason Day of Australia, Canadian Adam Hadwin, Sungjae Im of Korea and Joaquin Niemann of Chile to round out his team of 12.

Louis Oosthuizen will be the only representative from South Africa. This will be the first time since 1998 that South Africa will have one player competing in the biennial match play event and will be the 2010 Open Championship winner's fourth Presidents Cup tournament.

At previous Presidents Cup tournaments, Oosthuizen has established a formidable partnership with compatriot Branden Grace and in 2015 they won all four of their matches together.

Grace was overlooked by Els as the 31-year-old has only made two Top 10 finishes in 26 tournaments this year and dropped to a ranking of 119th in the world.

2011 Masters champion and four-time Presidents Cup player Charl Schwartzel ruled himself out of the season to rehabilitate a wrist injury.

Other South Africans who could've been considered by the 50-year-old captain included Christiaan Bezuidenhout , Justin Harding and Erik van Rooyen - all who won their debut title on the European Tour this season.

The United States have won 10 of the 12 prior editions of the Presidents Cup, with one tie (famously at The Links in South Africa in 2003) and one International victory - in 1998 in Melbourne.

South Africans in the Presidents Cup - plus total number:

*captain's pick

1994 - David Frost, *Fulton Allem - 2

1996 - David Frost, Ernie Els - 2

1998 - Ernie Els - 1

2000 - Ernie Els, Retief Goosen - 2

2003 - Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, *Tim Clark - 3

2005 - Retief Goosen, Tim Clark, *Trevor Immelman - 3

2007 - Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Rory Sabbatini, Trevor Immelman - 4

2009 - Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Tim Clark - 3

2011 - Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Charl Schwartzel - 3

2013 - Ernie Els, Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace, Richard Sterne - 5

2015 - Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen - 3

2017 - Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen -3

2019 - Louis Oosthuizen - 1

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ministers Commit to Solving Nile Dam Dispute in Talks With Trump

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.