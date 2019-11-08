Nigeria: Ayade Wins At Appeal Court

8 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Bassey Inyang

Calabar — The Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar, Thursday affirmed Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State as the winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship election in the state.

The ruling of the appellate court upholding Ayade's victory was unanimous by the five-man panel of the Appeal Court judges.

The panel in a unanimous decision dismissed the petition of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Minister of Niger Delta, Usani Usani, and upheld the judgment of the lower tribunal, which had ruled that Usani's petition lacked merit.

The court described the petition as a gross abuse of court processes, academic, hypothetical and frivolous.

In his reaction to the judgment,Ayade through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, said the victory was an affirmation of the mandate overwhelmingly given to him by the people of Cross River State.

He therefore, dedicated the victory to God and the people of the state.

Ayade again extended an olive branch to his opponents in other political parties to join hands with him in moving the state forward.

"The period of politics is over, it is time for governance," Ita quoted the governor as saying.

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to developing the state and creating an economy that will ensure financial independence for the state through industrialisation and provision of first class infrastructure.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.