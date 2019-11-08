Namibia: Australian Tourist Killed By Elephant

A 59-year-old Australian national who was on tour in Namibia was killed by an elephant near the Haub River in the Kunene region this morning.

The ministry of environment and tourism's spokesperson Romeo Muyunda confirmed the report, saying that the man, whose name has not been released, was attacked at an area where a group of other tourists were camping.

"This is a very unfortunate incident, and highly regrettable. It has thus far been established that the area in which the group of tourists were camping is not a designated camping site," he said.

The environment ministry could not establish if the tourists were guided by a tour guide.

"The ministry wishes to reiterate our call to our very welcome tourists to always be cautious and observe rules and regulations put in place for their safety. Finally, we wish to express our sincere condolences to the bereaved family and friends of the deceased," said Muyunda.

The police were investigating the incident.