Namibia: Australian Tourist Killed By Elephant

7 November 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

A 59-year-old Australian national who was on tour in Namibia was killed by an elephant near the Haub River in the Kunene region this morning.

The ministry of environment and tourism's spokesperson Romeo Muyunda confirmed the report, saying that the man, whose name has not been released, was attacked at an area where a group of other tourists were camping.

"This is a very unfortunate incident, and highly regrettable. It has thus far been established that the area in which the group of tourists were camping is not a designated camping site," he said.

The environment ministry could not establish if the tourists were guided by a tour guide.

"The ministry wishes to reiterate our call to our very welcome tourists to always be cautious and observe rules and regulations put in place for their safety. Finally, we wish to express our sincere condolences to the bereaved family and friends of the deceased," said Muyunda.

The police were investigating the incident.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Environment
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ministers Commit to Solving Nile Dam Dispute in Talks With Trump
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.