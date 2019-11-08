Nigeria: IG Approves New Posting of DIGs

The Inspector General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, Thursday approved the posting of the recently promoted Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs).

In the announcement through its official twitter handle @PoliceNG, the Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, said the postings are with immediate effect.

The affected DIGs include: Department of Finance and Administration, Abdul Dahiru Danwawu; Department of Operations, Abdulmajid Ali; Department of Logistics and Supply, Aminchi Samaila Baraya; Department of Force Criminal Investigation, Anthony Ogbizi Michael; Department of Training and Development, Lawal Shehu; Department of Research and Planning, Peter Babatunde Ogunyanwo; Department of Information and Communication Technology, Celestine Okoye.