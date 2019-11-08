South Africa: Hawks Secure Twelve Years Imprisonment for Truck Hijacker

press release

North West — The Christiana Regional Court has sentenced a 33-year-old convicted hijacker, Neo Kaweng to twelve years imprisonment on Wednesday, 06 November 2019 following comprehensive investigations by the Serious Organised Crime unit of the Hawks.

The judgement emanates from a truck hijacking incident that took place in Christiana in 2010, where the driver who was reportedly on his way to Johannesburg from Kimberley was accosted after he made a brief stop at a local café.

When he returned to the truck he was pointed with a firearm and instructed to continue driving in the company of other suspects. The victim was subsequently dropped off at an isolated area after he was assaulted.

The matter was reported at the local police station and Hawks' swift intervention resulted in the arrest of Kaweng on the same day. Meanwhile, the truck with its cargo missing was found abandoned on the side of the road the following day.