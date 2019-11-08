South Africa: Migrant Mothers Desperate for a Better Life for Their Children

8 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chanel Retief

While proceedings continue to be delayed in the Pretoria High Court - on whether or not the 600 migrants living in front of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees offices in Tshwane will be forcibly removed - there are mothers who want nothing more than the safety of their lives and those of children not to be compromised any longer.

"We left our country because it was not a safe place,' said Justine Zaina (46) from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, "We South Africa is a place with human rights and a secure country for us and our families, but now... ' Zaina, like many others, came to South Africa from DRC in 2005 to escape the war. Recent Xenophobic attacks have left many migrants seeking protection, safety and answers from both the government and UNCHR. For that reason, displaced people have been occupying streets in front of the UNHCR buildings since 8 October, situated in the Waterkloof region. Living on the streets for a month has not been easy, especially on mothers and their children. Zaina stays in a section of the street with her two children and sister, Charlotte Fonolundula and her three children. Zaina's husband...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

