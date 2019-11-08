Tanzania: Prisons Slowdown Simba Run

SIMBA threw away two points after they were forced to a barren draw with hard fighting Tanzania Prisons at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Thursday.

But on the other hand the draw was good to Prisons as it helped them to stay unbeaten after playing 9 matches. Still, Simba continued to command the league table with 22 points.

Simba's 1-0 loss to Mwadui in their seventh outing saw them throw away three points.

Simba who came from a 4-0 victory against another Mbeya region side, Mbeya City, kicked off the game in a high tempo, but failed to utilize the countless chances they created against Prisons who opted to play defensive game.

Simba had three corners in the early minutes after putting their opponents at their goal for most of the time, and score. Meddie Kagere wasted a golden opportunity in the early minutes when his shot hit a crossbar .

Prisons who played defensively, responded well counter attacks and most notable came through Salum Kimenya, who was set through just outside the box, but his shot went a few inches off target.

Simba who had a lion share of possession, fought hard for the goal, but a no-nonsense Prisons defenders thwarted all dangerous moves. The teams finished the first half still in a barren draw.

The second half saw both sides coming strongly in a bid to break the deadlock, and it was Kagere again who came into the picture, only to see his volley going far above the crossbar.

Prisons' Jeremia Juma could have earned the visitors an opener in the 52nd minute, but goalkeeper Aishi Manula came into a rescue with a brilliant save for an abortive corner.

Simba introduced Deo Kanda for Ibrahim Ajib in the 56th minute and a few minutes later Kagere was denied a goal by goalkeeper Jeremia Kisubi's brilliant save.

Kisubi who made several daring saves was awarded a yellow card by referee Dionisia Rukyaa for delaying the play.

Prisons also made substitutes by bringing in Boniface Mkandala for Kimenya while Simba brought in Rashid Juma for Francis Kahata.

The changes though changed the tempo of the game, almost paid off for Simba in the 72nd minute. It was Juma who fired a powerful long range shot that went a few inches off target.

Prisons could have killed the game in the 79th minute, but their powerful strike was punched away by Manula before Pascal Wawa came in timely to clear the danger.

The draw result saw Prisons who have won only three games, posting their seventh draw after playing 10 games.

They have now collected 16 points and leapfrogged Namungo FC to settle at the fourth position in the league standings.

The league continues today with Young Africans who have recently sacked their Congolese tactician, Mwinyi Zahera, face Ndanda away at Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara.

Yanga, who are placed 18th with seven points from fourgame outings, will be under interim coach Charles Boniface Mkwasa.

It will be the first test for Mkwasa after the club crashed out of the continental level tournaments last weekend.