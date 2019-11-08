Tanzania's Farm Produce, Minerals Steal Show At China Expo

8 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Deogratius Kamagi in Shanghai

TANZANIA'S cashew nuts, coffee and minerals are gaining popularity at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) here with Chinese authorities and firms expressing interest to start the commodity imports.

At the exhibition hall, Tanzanian pavilion is receiving more curious visitors, with interest to know better about Tanzanian products as they are looking for possibilities of importing goods from the East African nation.

On the second day of the exhibitions, which were officially launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Tanzanian officials have been meeting various Chinese leaders and businesspeople, with the major topic of their talks being how the two parts can explore available business opportunities.

Industry and Trade Minister Innocent Bashungwa met some Chinese leaders, including Vice Mayor of Jinhua Municipal of Zhejiang Province Shao Guoqiang who expressed the intention to start importing coffee from Tanzania.

The minister welcomed the move, saying the government was ready to issue total cooperation.

"We want to increase export so we shall do all we can to make it possible, this expo is very useful for us," said the minister, encouraging businesspeople to make better use of the opportunity.

The Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TANTRADE) linked the municipal to the Cereals and Other Produce Board (CPB) for further procedures.

Also, Beijing Trading International Exhibition Company Limited wants to import at least 50 containers of cashew nuts from Tanzania.

TANTRADE Director General Edwin Rutageruka said plans are in place to facilitate the move that has come just a day after President Xi visited the pavilion and admired Tanzanian cashews and Tanzanite gemstones.

"There is another company from China- Zhongjinguotai Investment Holding (Hong Kong) limited- that has shown interest to buy gemstones from Tanzania, TANTRADE has already linked it to relevant authorities for further procedures," said Mr Rutageruka.

Earlier, Tanzania's Ambassador to China Mbelwa Kairuki received the Angolan Minister of Commerce Jofre Van-Dunem Junior who commended Tanzanian products on display and urged for more trading cooperation between the two countries.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Food and Agriculture
Business
East Africa
External Relations
Tanzania
Asia, Australia, and Africa
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ministers Commit to Solving Nile Dam Dispute in Talks With Trump
Oscar Heartbreak as Nigeria's Lionheart is Disqualified

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.