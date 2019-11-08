Tanzania's Farm Produce, Minerals Steal Show At China Expo

TANZANIA'S cashew nuts, coffee and minerals are gaining popularity at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) here with Chinese authorities and firms expressing interest to start the commodity imports.

At the exhibition hall, Tanzanian pavilion is receiving more curious visitors, with interest to know better about Tanzanian products as they are looking for possibilities of importing goods from the East African nation.

On the second day of the exhibitions, which were officially launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Tanzanian officials have been meeting various Chinese leaders and businesspeople, with the major topic of their talks being how the two parts can explore available business opportunities.

Industry and Trade Minister Innocent Bashungwa met some Chinese leaders, including Vice Mayor of Jinhua Municipal of Zhejiang Province Shao Guoqiang who expressed the intention to start importing coffee from Tanzania.

The minister welcomed the move, saying the government was ready to issue total cooperation.

"We want to increase export so we shall do all we can to make it possible, this expo is very useful for us," said the minister, encouraging businesspeople to make better use of the opportunity.

The Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TANTRADE) linked the municipal to the Cereals and Other Produce Board (CPB) for further procedures.

Also, Beijing Trading International Exhibition Company Limited wants to import at least 50 containers of cashew nuts from Tanzania.

TANTRADE Director General Edwin Rutageruka said plans are in place to facilitate the move that has come just a day after President Xi visited the pavilion and admired Tanzanian cashews and Tanzanite gemstones.

"There is another company from China- Zhongjinguotai Investment Holding (Hong Kong) limited- that has shown interest to buy gemstones from Tanzania, TANTRADE has already linked it to relevant authorities for further procedures," said Mr Rutageruka.

Earlier, Tanzania's Ambassador to China Mbelwa Kairuki received the Angolan Minister of Commerce Jofre Van-Dunem Junior who commended Tanzanian products on display and urged for more trading cooperation between the two countries.