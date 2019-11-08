Tanzania: Zahera Here to Stay, but Not At Yanga

THE ousted Young Africans Head Coach, Mwinyi Zahera said he plans to open a football academy in the country to upgrade youth players of various age categories ranging between 9 to 14 years old.

Yanga sans Zahera face Ndanda FC today at Nangwanda Sijaona stadium in Mtwara battling for vital three points that will make them climb up the ladders towards the leaders Simba.

The team will be under the guidance of the newly named caretaker coach, Boniface Mkwasa who took responsibilities after the sacking of Zahera on Tuesday.

But, despite going separate ways with Yanga, Zahera seems to be eager to foster the growth of football in the country when he recently announced that he plans to establish a modern football academy.

"Tomorrow (yesterday) I will travel to DR Congo to take up the national team tasks ahead of the upcoming AFCON qualifiers match and thereafter, I will return back here (Tanzania) since I have suddenly fall in love with this country," he said.

He insisted that even though his businesses are run in DR Congo where he owns Restaurants and Bars, he cannot enjoy life there that is why he wants to live here and that he loves Tanzania a lot.

Commenting on Tanzania supporters, Zahera said most fans love teams and not football such that when their team loses a match, they complain a lot.

"I have come to realize that here, most supporters only want to see victories and when the team loses, they start complaining a lot something which is not right," he said.

He added that football is a game of chance whereby sometimes you can play good game but fail to score while your opponents despite being overwhelmed, can have one chance on the target and use it well by scoring.

Asked why he let go the team's then top striker, Heritier Makambo who joined Guinea's Horoya FC at the time when he was needed most, Zahera disclosed that Makambo was offered a good money that nobody could have managed to keep him at Yanga.

"The president of Horoya FC came here to witness the U-17 AFCON finals and during his stay, he had a chance to see video clips of Makambo and he loved him a lot.

"He (Horoya president) asked to meet Makambo and asked him how much he was being paid at Yanga. Makambo cheated by doubling the amount which was fine to the Horoya president and he then bought his remaining contract at Yanga. That is how the deal materialised and everyone was surprised with the amount he was offered, " Zahera revealed.