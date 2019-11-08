South Africa: Retro and Cool Brews, Brandy and Milkshakes At the Gateway to the Klein Karoo

8 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bianca Coleman

Barrydale is affectionately known as a drinking town with a farming problem, but there are some gems tucked away in the Karoo dorpie.

Barrydale is a deceptive little place. I've been visiting for years, always staying at what is now called the Karoo Art Hotel, never venturing any further. This was due to two things: I was usually at the hotel for a music gig or festival - most of which I'd booked and arranged in my role as a one-time band Miss Management - and second, the inevitable hangover the next day.

It turns out it's a lot bigger than I thought and 24 hours wasn't nearly enough time to explore all the food and drink options. A person can only eat so much, although the capacity for drinking is camel-like. Fun fact: A thirsty camel can drink more than 110 litres of water in less than 15 minutes. Okay, maybe I'm overestimating my ability.

All things considered, I think I did pretty well. On the recommendation of the nice people at the Karoo Art Hotel (where I was spending the night, of course), I booked for dinner at Mez Karoo Kitchen. It's a block from the hotel. When...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Travel
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ministers Commit to Solving Nile Dam Dispute in Talks With Trump

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.