South Africa: Catching Tadpoles - the Shaping of a Young Rebel

8 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ashwin Desai

In the political choices Ronnie Kasrils continues to make, in the frank and unpretentious way he allows language to ripple across memory, few from Kasrils' generation can say that they have given an account of themselves as he has done. His books are finally balanced.

Here is the story of a life. My life... One man's life in the twentieth century... Sometimes I have taken for a fact what was no more than a probability, but -- and this is crucial -- I have never put down as true what I knew to be false. I present myself as I was -- vile and contemptible when I have behaved in that fashion; and kind and generous and selfless when I was so... You may groan at my unbelievable blunders... and blush to the whites of your eyes at my confessions -- but -- can you wonder, can you really put your hand on your heart and say "I am better than he"? -- William Boyd, Confessions

Ronnie Kasrils' Armed and Dangerous begins in 1989 as he is about to board "an international flight... destination Johannesburg. After 27 years in exile, over half my life, I was homeward bound. I was...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ministers Commit to Solving Nile Dam Dispute in Talks With Trump

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.