South Africa: Catching Tadpoles - the Shaping of a Young Rebel

analysis

In the political choices Ronnie Kasrils continues to make, in the frank and unpretentious way he allows language to ripple across memory, few from Kasrils' generation can say that they have given an account of themselves as he has done. His books are finally balanced.

Here is the story of a life. My life... One man's life in the twentieth century... Sometimes I have taken for a fact what was no more than a probability, but -- and this is crucial -- I have never put down as true what I knew to be false. I present myself as I was -- vile and contemptible when I have behaved in that fashion; and kind and generous and selfless when I was so... You may groan at my unbelievable blunders... and blush to the whites of your eyes at my confessions -- but -- can you wonder, can you really put your hand on your heart and say "I am better than he"? -- William Boyd, Confessions

Ronnie Kasrils' Armed and Dangerous begins in 1989 as he is about to board "an international flight... destination Johannesburg. After 27 years in exile, over half my life, I was homeward bound. I was...