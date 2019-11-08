South Africa: Implement Land Programmes or Face Invasions, Warn Joburg Communities

8 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

Poor and landless communities in the south of Johannesburg have warned the Gauteng provincial government to implement promised land release programmes or face land invasions in the near future.

A court order last week prevented some Johannesburg communities from invading land in the south of Johannesburg. The communities have given Gauteng Premier David Makhura a three-week ultimatum within which to implement the rapid land release programme and mega housing projects which community leaders say he promised at the Eldorado Park Stadium in 2017.

Angry community members burn tyres and blockade roads during a protest against land eviction by South African Police Forces and members of the private Red Ants, in Unaville, Johannesburg, South Africa, 22 September 2017. (PHOTO: EPA-EFE/STR)

Two years later there is not the slightest indication that the premier's promise might materialise. Over the last few years, Gauteng has seen a number of land occupations, especially in the south of Johannesburg, but this is the first time the land occupations seem to have been organised in a formalised manner.

"We have been waiting for too long and the government has been making promise after promise," said community leaders. "Not a piece of the land has been released since...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

