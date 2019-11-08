Africa: Saving the Planet Requires a New Economic Model. It's That Simple

8 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

To continue life as we know it is to plunge the planet and its people into ecological catastrophe. To change course requires a fundamental rethink of the economic and financial models many take for granted. A groundswell of change has begun and is likely to gather momentum.

Nat Ware was born in one of the poorest suburbs in Australia to two school teachers. At 16, he raised more than $100,000 to rebuild a school in Mozambique; at 19, he founded a consultancy to improve the effectiveness of educational organisations and at 25 he did a PhD on education finance at Oxford to get to the heart of the problem.

In the process, he developed a better way of financing education at no cost to individuals or governments, and created his company, Forte, to give it life.

Society doesn't have a way to finance high-quality education, particularly vocational reskilling, at the scale required.

"It is not just the millions of tech-induced unemployed that will require re-skilling," Ware says. "It could also be refugees, former prison inmates, racial minorities and indigenous populations."

Expecting people to finance their mid-career education when they are living paycheck to paycheck is unrealistic. For various reasons relying...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

