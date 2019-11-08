South Africa: Cheetahs Ring the Changes for Final Tour Match in Cardiff

Cape Town — Hawies Fourie has made five changes and three positional switches to the Cheetahs' line-up for Saturday's PRO14 match against the Cardiff Blues.

Kick-off is at 19:15 SA time.

Fourie said: "We're looking forward to Saturday's match. It is the last one on tour. We came here to win all three, but unfortunately we lost the first two. This is our last chance to win a match on tour.

"Our preparations this week went well. We are lucky not to have any injuries and have a full team to train with, which brings continuity. We'll be playing on an artificial pitch and luckily we trained on Cardiff City's soccer field this week with the same surface for the players to get used to the conditions.

"Cardiff didn't have the best start, but they have strong team, especially with players returning from the World Cup. We expect a big challenge."

Anthony Volmink starts on the left wing with Clayton Blommetjies shifting to right wing in place of William Small-Smith, who in return moves into the midfield.

As a result of Small-Smith's selection at outside centre, Benhard Janse van Rensburg shifts to No 12 at the expense of Louis Fouche who drops to the bench.

In the final backline change, Ruan Pienaar starts at scrumhalf and will also captain the side.

Up front, loosehead prop Luan de Bruin earns his first start of the season ahead of Boan Venter, while lock Walt Steenkamp and flank Gerhard Olivier replace JP du Preez and Sias Koen, respectively.

The Cheetahs find themselves third in Conference A after five matches, while the Cardiff Blues are down in sixth in Conference B.

The Cheetahs will return to South Africa on Sunday. Their next match is on November 30 against Ospreys at 21:35 (SA time) at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Wales.

Teams:

Cardiff Blues

15 Matthew Morgan, 14 Harri Millard, 13 Rey Lee-Lo, 12 Jarrod Evans, 11 Aled Summerhill, 19 Jason Tovey, 9 Lloyd Williams (captain), 8 Nick Williams, 7 Will Boyde, 6 Shane Lewis-Hughes, 5 Seb Davies, 4 Josh Turnbull, 3 Scott Andrews, 2 Liam Belcher, 1 Corey Domachowski

Substitutes: 16 Kirby Myhill, 17 Brad Thyer, 18 Keiron Assiratti, 19 Macauley Cook, 20 Alun Lawrence, 21 Lewis Jones, 22 Willis Halaholo, 23 Jason Harries

Cheetahs

15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Clayton Blommetjies, 13 William Small-Smith, 12 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Ruan Pienaar (captain), 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Junior Pokomela, 6 Gerhard Olivier, 5 Walk Steenkamp, 4 Sintu Manjezi, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Luan de Bruin

Substitutes: 16 Wilmar Arnoldi, 17 Boan Venter, 18 Erich de Jager, 19 JP du Preez, 20 Sias Koen, 21 Tian Meyer, 22 George Whitehead, 23 Louis Fouche

Source: Sport24