South Africa: Minister Barbara Creecy Lifts Temporary Suspension of Exploratory Octopus Fishing in False Bay

8 November 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Ms. Barbara Creecy has approved the lifting of the temporary suspension of the exploratory Octopus fishery in False Bay with effect from 15 November 2019.

The department had placed a temporary ban on the exploratory octopus fishery on 28 June 2019 following concerns over entanglements and mortalities of whales in octopus fishing gear.

The decision to lift the suspension comes after consultations with the scientific community and stakeholders in the fishery through the New Fisheries Scientific Working Group. These included SanParks, University of Cape Town, Nelson Mandela University, the South African Whale Disentanglement Network and the Department's Fisheries, Oceans and Coast and Branches.

During consultations, whale entanglement data was presented, as well as cetacean behavioral and biological information. The bulk of the consultation focused on gear configurations and possible improvements to reduce whale entanglements. Amongst the mitigation measures that were explored were special sinking lines with extra weights, acoustic release buoys or time release buoys to minimise the need for vertical lines.

The lifting of the temporary suspension is subject to the immediate implementation of mitigation measures through the permit conditions for this fishery. Mitigation measures to be implemented include:

The bottom line should consist of entirely of sinking ropes.

The chain on the buoy line must be move from the top of the line to the bottom.

There must be sheathing of the top 2 metres of the buoy line with PVC piping/tubing.

The buoy must mounted on the bottom with a timed released mechanisms.

The Working Group further recommended that within three months should there be two or more entanglements of the southern right whale or the humpback whale, the fishery should be halted or terminated. Again, should there be at least one entanglement of the bryde's whale the fishery should be terminated or halted. Should there be at least one mortality of any of these whales, the fishery will be terminated.

The above mentioned conditions will be introduced incrementally in other areas of octopus fishery. The department is looking at introducing mitigation measures on other fishing gear that has resulted in whales entanglements and/or mortalities.

"It is imperative that this fishery and all the parties involved do everything possible to ensure, not only the success of the fishery, but also the wellbeing of the environment in which the fishery operates," said Minister Creecy.

Issued by: Department of Environmental Affairs, Forestry and Fisheries

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ministers Commit to Solving Nile Dam Dispute in Talks With Trump

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.