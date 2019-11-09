Kenya: Property Destroyed in Musingu High School Dorm Fire

9 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Shaban Makokha

A dormitory at Musingu High School caught fire on Saturday morning destroying property of unknown value.

The 9am fire burnt mattresses, beds, books and personal effects belonging to students.

The principal of the school, Bernard Lukuya, said the cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Mr Lukuyu said there is a possibility that the fire started after an electrical glitch.

The inferno started as electricians were wielding grills to secure the windows and enhance security against burglary during the long holiday period.

The principal said 354 KCSE candidates, who are in school, were not affected.

"We are waiting for investigations to establish the cause of the fire. The affected dormitory Madaraka-Taifa houses students in Form One, Two and Three who are at home for the holidays," said Mr Lukuya.

Kakamega South sub-county police commander Joseph Chesire said two workers sustained slight burns and were rushed to Shibwe Sub-county Hospital for treatment.

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale visited the school and said a proper investigation should be conducted to establish the cause of the fire.

"This school has been in existence since 1965 and we have not been experiencing fire incidences. But in a period of two months, we are witnessing two fire incidents in the school. Something must have gone wrong somewhere," said Mr Khalwale.

At the same time, MP Elsie Muhanda asked leaders to support students who have lost their property before they resume studies in January.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Education
Legal Affairs
East Africa
Environment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.