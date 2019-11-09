Kenya: Harambee Stars Striker Can't Stop Scoring in Japan

Harambee Stars marksman Michael Olunga was on target in the Japanese second-tier as Kashiwa Reysol edged out Kagoshima United 3-0 at the Sankyo Frontier Stadium on Saturday.

Olunga's goal in the 63rd minute put the score beyond doubt for Kashiwa as Brazilian midfielder Richardson Fernandes and Japanese Etaru Esaka had given Kashiwa a 2-0 lead heading into the breather.

The win takes Kashiwa's point tally to 78 points from 40 matches as they remain at the helm of the log with two matches to go. They face Machida Zelvia and Kyoto Sanga in their last matches of the season on November 16 and 24 but Olunga could miss the first game as he will be away in Cairo with Harambee Stars who are scheduled to face Egypt in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. They will then travel to Nairobi where they are scheduled to face Togo on November 18.

Olunga has been in scintillating form for Kashiwa Reysol this season, scoring 19 goals in 29 appearances as the team fights for promotion back to the J1 league.