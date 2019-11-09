Kenya: Thousands of Counterfeit Set Books Seized in Namanga

9 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Faith Nyamai

The Anti-Counterfeit Authority on Saturday nabbed a huge consignment of counterfeit secondary school books in Namanga.

The set books and other goods were being smuggled into Kenya from Tanzania.

Mr Abdi Hussein, an official at the agency, said the goods valued at Sh22,115,880 were intercepted in buses at Namanga, a border crossing point in Kajiado

The officials said they seized the following books:

The Pearl, published by New Longman Literature - 8,736

The Inheritance, published by Longhorn - 6,720

A Doll's House, published by the East Africa Educational Publisher - 16,200

Memories We Lost, published by Moran - 4,800

They goods also included assorted shoes. The shoes brands included, Nike, Gucci, Fila and Adidas.

Mr Hussein said they also nabbed 1800 pieces of imperial leather soaps and 1,860 pieces of door locks.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Books
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Entertainment
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.