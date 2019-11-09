Nigeria: Ferma Needs N12bn

9 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)

A federal lawmaker and Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Hon. Femi Bamisile, has appealed to the federal government to release N12 billion to the agency to put Nigeria's roads back to good shape in this Yuletide. The All Progressives Congress lawmaker, representing Ekiti South Federal Constituency II, also urged the Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, to try and have a full grasp of the happeninngs on Nigerian roads, rather than saying the complaints over deplorable road situations, were mere media hype. Bamisile said the comment showed that the minister had not been plying the major roads in Nigeria to be able to have a first-hand information about the decrepit statuses of the federal roads. Bamisile spoke in Erio -Ekiti while inspecting a collapsed bridge along Aramoko-Erio-Efon highway. He expressed displeasure at the situation on that portion of the federal road, saying the FG must do something urgent to avert carnage in that area.

Bamisile praised Governor Kayode Fayemi for releasing N19 million to contractors to carry out palliative assignment on the collapsed portion. "But temporary measure can't work on this collapsed portion. We need to divert the road and do a thorough job here, because this road was built on old small culvert. Government must direct Dangote company to remove all the accidented trucks inside ditches along the road, they are constituting serious problem on our highways. It is quite unfortunate that our federal roads are like this and if you look well, this road is gradually cutting off. Three quarters of the road had receded and it is unacceptable."

