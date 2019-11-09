Zimbabwe: Supersport Announce CAF Games Blackout

9 November 2019
263Chat (Harare)

Following the termination of an agency agreement between Lagardère and Africa's supreme football governing body, the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), SuperSport will not be not be broadcasting CAF content, commencing with the Afcon under-23 championship, starting in Egypt this weekend, until further notice.

The development was made known by MultiChoice Group Executive for Corporate Affairs Joe Heshu.

According to the statement released by MultiChoice, the latest development will also extend to Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers which resume this coming week, Wednesday 13 Novemeber.

"Due to the termination by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) of its agency agreement with Lagardère, SuperSport will not be broadcasting CAF content, commencing with the Afcon under-23 championship, starting in Egypt this weekend, until further notice. This also extends to the Afcon qualifiers, which resume on Wednesday, 13 November.

"We are in a difficult position where we cannot broadcast the CAF games when we don't have a firm contractual arrangement in place. SuperSport had previously acquired these broadcast rights from Lagardère" commented Heshu.

