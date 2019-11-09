West Africa: Livespot X Festival - "I'm Coming! Nigeria & Ghana," Cardi B Tells Fans

Lagos — The 27-year-old Grammy award-winning rapper, Cardi B, has officially announced that she will be coming to Africa for the first time this December.

The self-proclaimed 'Queen of the Bronx' who's famous for her hits such as 'Bodak Yellow', and 'Press' will be performing live in Lagos, Nigeria and Accra, Ghana for Livespot X Festival on December 7 and 8, 2019 respectively.

The young and talented international music idol is expected to be joined on stage by some of Nigeria's biggest artistes for thrilling performances at this year's edition of Livespot X Festival, holding in both African cities next month.

According to the organisers, Cardi B's trip to Nigeria and Ghana is a clear indication of her ambitions to rule the music world and affirm her status as a global celebrity.

