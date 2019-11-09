Uganda Airlines to Start Direct Flights to Mombasa Next Week

9 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Uganda Airlines direct flights from Entebbe to Mombasa will start next week.

"Our maiden flight to Mombasa is just hours away, are you ready to come with us?" the airline tweeted.

The carrier's Bombardier aircraft is expected to touch down at the Mombasa International Airport with 76 passengers on November 11 at 1pm, making Mombasa the airline's seventh destination since it resumed operations in August 27 this year.

Uganda Airlines will fly to Mombasa three times a week on Monday, Friday and Sunday.

Speaking on Thursday, Ugandan Consul General in Mombasa Katureeba Tayebwa, said that the airline had identified the Kenyan Coastal region as one of the areas with massive potential.

He said they decided to pick the Mombasa route because the coastal city "has everything a tourist would want to see".

The one-hour 50-minute trip will also target Ugandan traders who depend on the port of Mombasa to do business since most of the country's imports pass through the port.

The carrier says it plans to increase the flights per week in the next three months.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Uganda
Business
East Africa
Kenya
Transport
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.