South Africa: Cops Launch Manhunt After Deadly 'Mob Attack' At University of Venda

Thohoyandou police are searching for a group of suspects who allegedly stoned a man to death at the University of Venda in Limpopo.

The alleged mob attack took place on the university's campus, next to a student residence, in the early hours of Friday morning.

"The police responded to frantic calls from community members about a person being assaulted by a group of people. On arrival, police discovered the body a man who might be in his mid-twenties, with multiple injuries and assortment of objects like stones and sticks next to him. The group had already dispersed," says Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

The deceased has not yet been identified. He was wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt and black adidas socks without shoes, Mojapelo adds.

The motive for the attack is still unknown but police are investigating a case of murder. Officers have launched a "massive manhunt for the suspects involved," Mojapelo says.

Source: News24