Nigeria: Qdot Gifts Mum House On Her Birthday

9 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

Awards winning indigenous singer and 'Gbese' crooner, Qudus Fakoya Oluwadamilare, popularly known as Qdot, during the week, surprised his mum, Mrs Folasade, with a magnificent house to celebrate her birthday.

Qdot, who is currently making waves with hits back to back, in an interview with newsmen, said he always wanted to see his mother happy at all times, reiterating that he couldn't have got a better mum.

Speaking, the Yoruba Boi Music frontline act, QDot, gave thanks to God for making his plans work out, noting that it was a dream come true. "Man proposes, God disposes. I appreciate God that has made this day a reality. My plan to surprise my mum with a house did not fail."

He further said: "She deserves more than this because she is a super mum. I understand better because we have passed through it together. This is even the smallest thing in my plan to do for her. If I decide to worship her with all I have, it's worth it. Those who are privileged to have the greatest mum like mine will understand me."

Meanwhile, it was a double celebration for Qdot's family as he added another feather to his cap. His in-depth use of the Yoruba language to make great sound and delivery, which has really helped his music career grown also earned him several accolades.

Again, he just won the Best Indigenous Artist in the just concluded OYA Awards 2019, held in Lagos State a day after his mum's birthday surprise.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.