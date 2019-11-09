Nigeria: Qdot Gifts Mum House On Her Birthday

Awards winning indigenous singer and 'Gbese' crooner, Qudus Fakoya Oluwadamilare, popularly known as Qdot, during the week, surprised his mum, Mrs Folasade, with a magnificent house to celebrate her birthday.

Qdot, who is currently making waves with hits back to back, in an interview with newsmen, said he always wanted to see his mother happy at all times, reiterating that he couldn't have got a better mum.

Speaking, the Yoruba Boi Music frontline act, QDot, gave thanks to God for making his plans work out, noting that it was a dream come true. "Man proposes, God disposes. I appreciate God that has made this day a reality. My plan to surprise my mum with a house did not fail."

He further said: "She deserves more than this because she is a super mum. I understand better because we have passed through it together. This is even the smallest thing in my plan to do for her. If I decide to worship her with all I have, it's worth it. Those who are privileged to have the greatest mum like mine will understand me."

Meanwhile, it was a double celebration for Qdot's family as he added another feather to his cap. His in-depth use of the Yoruba language to make great sound and delivery, which has really helped his music career grown also earned him several accolades.

Again, he just won the Best Indigenous Artist in the just concluded OYA Awards 2019, held in Lagos State a day after his mum's birthday surprise.

Vanguard