Namibia: Rundu Rattled By a Spate of Rape Cases

6 November 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By John Muyamba

Rundu — Two cases of rape were reported to the Rundu police this past weekend.

Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu has called on women to be extra vigilant when socialising at night clubs and other drinking spots.

Both victims were raped at the same time but different locations on Sunday morning.

"One was raped on Sunday morning at around 04h00 am opposite a local night club here in Rundu," said Kanyetu.

"It is alleged that the suspect snatched the victim's phone and ran away with it. As she followed him, hoping to recover her phone, the unknown man grabbed her and forcefully undressed her, and then had sexual intercourse without her consent. The victim is 28 years old. No arrest has been made yet and police investigations continue," he said. The second victim, a 20-year-old woman, was raped while walking from a local club. No arrests have been made.

According to Kanyetu, seven rape cases were reported last month.

"The statistics and circumstances of these cases are worrisome. Last month alone, we had seven rape cases reported in Rundu, and two of them happened at the homes of the victims."

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Women
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.