Nigeria: IGP Redeploys Senior Police Officers

9 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Hamed Shobiye

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the redeployment of some Commissioners of Police who were recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General (AIG).

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said: "The newly deployed senior officers to zones and formations are Dan Bature, AIG DFA FHQ, Hyelasinda Musa, AIG PMF, Yunana Babas, AIG Zone 8 Lokoja and Dan Mohammed, AIG SPU

"Mua'zu Halilu, AIG CTU, Rabiu Yusuf, AIG ICT, Ahmed Iliyasu, AIG Zone 2, Lagos, AIG Mohammed Kura, AIG Maritime, Zaki Ahmed, AIG Zone 6, Calabar and Zama Senchi, AIG Community Policing.

"Others are Bello Sadiq - AIG Zone 1, Kano, Austin Iwero, AIG DOPS FHQ and Lawal Ado, AIG Works,."

Police arrest two men for alleged murder in Niger

The IGP urged the newly redeployed officers to bring their vast experiences and professionalism to bear in advancing the fortunes of the force.

He also directed the AIGs to ensure adequate supervision of their respective departments and formations to enhance the ongoing drive at repositioning the force for improved service delivery.

The posting and redeployment of the officers take immediate effect. (NAN)

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Soldiers' Rumbling Tummies Spark Security Fears in Zimbabwe
VP Chiwenga Recovers, to Return to Zimbabwe Soon - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Somali Man Denies Being Idi Amin's Son
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwanda Ranked Top African Travel Destination for 2020

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.