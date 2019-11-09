Nigeria: Police Arrest 70-Year-Old, 50-Year-Old Men for Allegedly Raping 11-Year-Old Pupil

9 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

Two elderly men have been arrested by Kebbi State Police Command for alleged rape of 11-year-old primary school pupil in Gwandu Local Area of the state.

The girl, (name withheld), was lured by the men while at school Oct. 31 to an unknown location and had canal knowledge of her.

In an interview with NAN, the Director-General of Kebbi Concerned Citizens (KCC), Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammed, who reported the rape case to the state Police Command, said the suspects would soon be taken to court.

"An eleven-year-old girl was allegedly molested and raped by 70-year-old and 50-year-old men in Gwandu town, Gwandu Local Government Area of Kebbi state.

"The suspects, who are currently under investigation by the Police in the state, are said to have confessed to the crime. Medical report has also confirmed that the girl was actually raped and principal witnesses are available," he said.

He said that the attention of KCC was drawn to the incident by some residents in Gwandu town when they saw signs of the case being frustrated.

"Our intervention in the matter was not only to accelerate full-scale investigation into the issue but to also facilitated more revelation and arrests.

"Now all arrangements to move the matter to court have been made.

"KCC is using this medium to call on all relevant/ concerned agencies and public to be more proactive in rising up against this ugly and negative social vices," the director said.

He commended the state Police Command and the management of the school attended by the victim for the role they played in ensuring that justice was done.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed the incident.

"The investigation is still ongoing and we will get back to you with more details on the matter," he said

