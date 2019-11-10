Nigeria: Adeboye Renews Call for Recognition of Traditional Rulers

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church Of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has again urged the government to give special recognition to the traditional rulers in the country.

He said the traditional institution must be respected and given adequate recognition by the government, stressing that traditional rulers have roles to play in tackling the nation's social challenges.

The cleric said this during a special prayer programme organised by RCCG, Dominion Sanctuary for royal fathers, political and community leaders.